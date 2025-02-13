3 Things the Atlanta Falcons should be learning from Super Bowl champion Eagles

1. You don't have to be the most talented quarterback on the field

There isn't a sane NFL pundit or fan that is going to take Jalen Hurts over Patrick Mahomes to build a franchise. However, there is no arguing the fact that Hurts badly outplayed Mahomes and gave his team a far better chance to win. It is easy to love the quarterback's story and ability to do just what is needed for his team to win. It is this mentality that allows the Eagles offense to be consistently great and make the needed adjustments.

For the rest of the league the Eagles just gave the blueprint as to how you can beat a superior quarterback. It is the exact same blueprint we watched the Giants employ to beat Tom Brady twice in Super Bowls. What made this time more impressive is how dominating the offense was putting the game out of reach early leaving no question who the best team on the field is.

If Michael Penix Jr. is anything close to capable the Falcons have a clear path as to how to win games in this league even against Mahomes and the league's top starters. It starts with an unselfish quarterback willing to change his game to what is needed.