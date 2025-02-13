3 Things the Atlanta Falcons should be learning from Super Bowl champion Eagles

3. Bijan Robinson is one of the most important pieces in the league

Saquon Barkley is the reason why the Eagles offense was able to blow the Chiefs off the field in a Super Bowl. Yes, the back had extremely limited production and didn't break the expected long run. However, what the Chiefs did well was stop Barkley forcing Jalen Hurts to beat them. The quarterback was up for the task lighting the defense up and hitting early passes to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Having a back with Barkley's ability changed how the Chiefs were able to approach this game. While the Falcons lack the defensive talent they can benefit from the same type of approach to Bijan Robinson. Jalen Hurts had as easy of a job in a Super Bowl as is possible for a quarterback when you review the tape.

So much attention was put on Barkley the quarterback was able to pick apart the secondary. Atlanta has a back that can demand this same level of attention. The only question is whether Penix is capable of consistently taking advantage of this. A question that will have to be answered in the 2025 season as the young quarterback looks to take the next step.