3 top defensive coordinator candidates for the Atlanta Falcons

1. Lou Anarumo

Lou Anarumo was a head coaching candidate not too long ago. Now, he is looking for a new job after getting fired by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Anarumo's firing came as a surprise, considering his past success and the late-season turnaround he orchestrated for Cincy in 2024.

This should be Raheem Morris' first call. I wouldn't be surprised if Morris is looking for a candidate who has a long history of calling plays so he can get back to being the head coach rather than the defense's babysitter.

Jessie Bates III could be the biggest factor in bringing Anarumo to Atlanta. The two had great success together with the Bengals.