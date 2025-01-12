3 top defensive coordinator candidates for the Atlanta Falcons

2. Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh may have been prematurely fired by the New York Jets. The Jets were a team looking for a fall guy, which resulted in the firing of the head coach.

Saleh has established himself as one of the best defensive minds in the NFL. He had so much success in San Francisco and his defenses in New York were far from the team's biggest issue.

Saleh will have interest elsewhere so it will take a strong recruiting pitch by Raheem Morris. If the Falcons can land the hard-nosed coach then their defense will be in great shape entering the 2025 season.