3 Unexpected Kirk Cousins moments Falcons fans won't forget

There is no debating the fact that Atlanta signing Kirk Cousins in the 2024 offseason is one of the biggest mistakes in recent franchise history. It is a mistake few coaches and GMs would manage to survive. What was so odd about the situation was the way the season started out. In the season opener against Pittsburgh, Cousins was unable to navigate and looked to be seconds behind the play. Fast forward, and the quarterback would turn it on helping push the Falcons to an impressive start.

No matter whether it was an injury or age, Kirk's time in Atlanta ended in complete frustration. The way the quarterback handled himself this offseason hasn't won over fans in Atlanta, either. Still, if we're being completely objective, there were moments in the first half of the 2025 season that gave Atlanta fans hope and excitement they haven't had in far too long.

1. Kirk's ice-cold finish over the Eagles

It seemed Atlanta was destined for an 0-3 start after a failure against Pittsburgh and a matchup with the Chiefs looming. The Eagles had taken the lead and simply needed a first down to put the game away. Saquon Barkley appeared to have it only to drop what would have been the game-deciding catch. Kirk Cousins would take the next few seconds to author the best moments of Atlanta's 2024 season.

Only one other team would beat Jalen Hurts the rest of the season. Philly was headed to the Super Bowl, and Atlanta was in for another late-season collapse. Still, Cousins' ice-cold drive capped by a game-winning dot to Drake London was a high point of the season. It was Kirk's best moment in an Atlanta uniform and a game that cannot be forgotten.

2. Kirk Cousins sets the record for single game passing yards

This one is slightly less impressive when you consider how the season would end. It feels wrong that it isn't Matt Ryan still holding this record. However, at the moment, having Cousins throw for such an insane mark against a division rival was incredible. Not only did Cousins set the record, but did so while throwing a game-winning touchdown to a backup receiver.

In overtime, the Falcons were without Drake London, and Cousins dropped back, finding his replacement on a pass Hodge would turn and take to the house for a walk-off win. This was the moment Atlanta fans began to believe perhaps their misery was finally over.

3. Atlanta beats New Orleans

While this was far from Kirk's third best game in Atlanta, anytime you beat the Saints, it is going to be elevated. Whether it is the underwhelming roster of the 2020s or the prime Drew Brees/Sean Payton Saints, there is no better feeling. Cousins had a handful of chances to put the game out of reach but delivered a play when the team needed it most.

It was just enough to give Younghoe Koo a chance to set a personal record and give Atlanta yet another heart-stopping win.