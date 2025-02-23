3 unexpected positions the Falcons could target in first round of 2025 draft

1. Falcons may draft a tight end in the first round

There are two ways the Falcons target a tight end in the first round: if they trade Kyle Pitts or are certain they won't bring him back after he plays the final year of his rookie deal.

Both scenarios leaves a massive hole at tight end. Charlie Woerner won't be catching 50 passes anytime soon so adding a pass-catching tight end would be necessary.

Sitting at pick 15, they are in that area where you never know what a team could do. You see teams going for the best player available strategy every year -- something Terry Fontenot has been known for.

If there isn't a cornerback or pass rusher that fits the value of their pick and Penn State's Tyler Warren is available, would they be comfortable passing him up? They have stunned us all in the past so don't count this out.