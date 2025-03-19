3 Ways Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris must improve in 2025 offseason

2. Improve Time Mangement

This issue was obvious throughout the 2024 season but became glaring after the debacle against Washington. Atlanta was fighting for their playoff lives and simply needed to steal points at the end of each half to cement the game. If Morris calls a timeout at the end of the game, Penix has a chance to give Atlanta's backup kicker a real shot to end the game. Instead, the Falcons kicker missed and Penix would never touch the ball again.

This level of failure demanded the coach take the loss on his shoulders and answer for the mistake. At the time Morris deflected and didn't own the moment as a leader should. However, Morris would follow up on the mistake and make it clear he was looking to improve this offseason.

Of any of the concerns about Morris, this is easily the most fixable. Managing the clock can be learned whether you're playing Madden or coaching an NFL team. If Morris is serious about taking a look in the mirror and fixing every possible issue this is going to be corrected before the 2025 season begins.