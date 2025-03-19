3 Ways Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris must improve in 2025 offseason

3. Loyalty to your team not players

The biggest mistake Raheem Morris made in the 2024 season wasn't the end of the game management against Washington. What was basically a playoff game for the Falcons should have never had such high stakes. If the Falcons had benched Kirk Cousins when the quarterback first was injured the season ends completely differently.

From what we saw from Penix there isn't a chance the quarterback doesn't hold onto the NFC South lead. Morris made the decision to bench Cousins only when there was no other choice. Part of what made Morris such an exciting hire for the Falcons was how loved he was by his players. Morris is well-respected around the league and that played into this decision.

Morris showed Cousins a level of loyalty the quarterback obviously didn't return. Morris put the quarterback ahead of the team and it cost Atlanta. It is a learning experience for a young head coach who must be willing to make the tough decisions moving forward. Morris being loyal to his players is important but not if it gets in the way of winning.