3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons can help Michael Penix Jr. in the 2025 offseason

1. Put the Kirk Cousins debacle behind them

The idea the Atlanta Falcons could keep Kirk Cousins only makes sense from a cap perspective. It seems likely the Falcons were posturing in an attempt to help bring in trade interest. If Atlanta were to cut the veteran quarterback it would cost the team $25-million in cap space. Cousins on the roster is a projected $40-million cap hit with that number jumping to $65-million if the Falcons were to cut the veteran.

Kirk Cousins has the team in an awkward position neither able to cut the quarterback or his return being ideal for the team. You want to completely turn the page to Michael Penix Jr. and that doesn't mean having Cousins in the building.

Kirk's recent injury comments could help talk another franchise into looking into a potential trade for the quarterback. Atlanta needs to figure out what path they are going to take with Cousins and quickly make it happen. Whether it is a costly roster move or finding a trade the team needs to give Penix their full attention this offseason. This means turning the page as quickly as possible on a quarterback that continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons.