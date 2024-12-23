3 Winners (and 2 losers) in Atlanta Falcons impressive blowout win vs. Giants

Winner: Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of questions to answer after an impressive debut from the rookie quarterback. Why did they wait so long to make the change? To be fair, this start was against the Giants, and the Falcons could have simply run the ball and controlled the clock with anyone taking the snap. Still, we watched against the Raiders what can happen when you refuse to throw the ball and your quarterback isn't scaring anyone with his softball tosses.

Penix completely changed this offense from the first snap. His ability to buy time and make every throw gives new life to what was a dying offense. Zac Robinson's calls were limited to zone runs and praying Cousins was able to get the ball into open space.

There weren't tight window throws happening for the last four weeks of Atlanta football. It was simply hoping Cousins was able to get the ball close enough to the receiver to either make a play or prevent an interception. Penix looks the part of a franchise quarterback and has given the team every reason to think he is their future not only in 2025 but perhaps for the next decade.