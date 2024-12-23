3 Winners (and 2 losers) in Atlanta Falcons impressive blowout win vs. Giants

Loser: Kyle Pitts

If Kyle Pitts were a 5th-round pick he should have been benched at halftime. The pass catcher had one of the worst moments of his career in what is a continually growing list of blunders. Dropping back Penix delivered a perfect pass to Kyle Pitts who only needed to turn around and fall forward for a score. So focused on doing this the tight-end hit the ball with his hands and knocked it up into the air and behind him into a defender for the first interception of the rookie's carer.

A return was chased down and a fight broke out after the tackle. Pitts observed and simply walked away looking at the bench. The bench is where Pitts should be moving forward. It is a move the Falcons will refuse to make based on the fifth-year option already being picked up and the draft pick spent.

Pitts consistently plays small and refuses to finish plays at full speed. Whether it is a catch or a route the one consistent part of Kyle's game is the fact he isn't going to finish it strong. This should be the final straw for a player continuing to fail to live up to expectations.