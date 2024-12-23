3 Winners (and 2 losers) in Atlanta Falcons impressive blowout win vs. Giants

Winner: Atlanta Falcons fans

It is easy to love Kirk Cousins off the field and enjoy his leadership and energy. Falcons' fans wanted it to work and attempted to buy in even as his movement issues and turnovers continued to pile up. The games against the Bucs and Eagles were doing the heavy lifting of keeping the veteran in the starting lineup.

Atlanta fans have been calling for the rookie quarterback for the last three weeks. It was obvious that the Falcons had no chance of running a consistent offense with Kirk Cousins. The quarterback's dying arm limited the team and forced the change.

The first blowout win Falcons have seen in far too long resulted in what was a very comfortable win. The stats don't tell the full story of how impressive Penix was in what was an exciting debut.