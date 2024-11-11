3 Winners (and 4 losers) in Atlanta Falcons disheartening loss in New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Loser: Younghoe Koo
Kicker has been the one position the Atlanta Falcons have been able to rely on through the last three years of struggles. Younghoe Koo missing a kick or having an off day was a rarity. We can now safely say this is far more than just one bad game for the Atlanta kicker. Koo is by far the most responsible for the loss. If he can do his job anywhere close to an average level this game is at the very least going to overtime.
In truth, the Falcons should have been able to take back control if Koo was playing at the expected level. This has been a continuing story for Koo who is barely hitting above 50% of his kick over the last weeks of the season. Give the Falcons credit for continually putting him in a position but this was an all-time bad game.
Against a division rival in the middle of a playoff race, you cannot have a kicker implode at this level. At the very least the Falcons should sign a kicker to the team's practice squad. Koo is giving every sign that things are going sideways, and the Falcons don't have an escape or an answer.