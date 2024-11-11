3 Winners (and 4 losers) in Atlanta Falcons disheartening loss in New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Loser: Kirk Cousins
For much of the game, Kirk Cousins played well and moved the ball up-and-down the field. It was the rest of his teammates making mistakes and costing the team scoring chances. As the clock ticked down and the pressure mounted this changed. The first and biggest mistakes of the game was a forced interception ahead of the two-minute warning. The Falcons were moving the ball and Cousins had all the time in the world to execute the game-winning drive. Take a breath and live to fight another play.
Cousins forced the ball in the middle of a trio of defenders and the Saints were more than happy to accept the gift. Cousins will hold the ball until the last possible second and that was the case here. Give yourself the ability to come out of the timeout with a better play and not force it with the game still well in control.
The defense gave Cousins a shot at redemption and a fumble would end the day. Another moment when the quarterback held the ball too long and was unable to hold onto it due to the contact. A bad day at the office for a player who had consistently delivered in those moments.