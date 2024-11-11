3 Winners (and 4 losers) in Atlanta Falcons disheartening loss in New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Loser: Raheem Morris
This is the second time your team has appeared to be buying their own headlines and simply caught off guard. Both against Seattle and New Orleans the Falcons showed up as if they had already won the game. As if their recent hot streaks were more than enough reason for perceived lesser teams to wave the white flag and realize the Falcons were going to win. Both teams punched the Falcons squarely early in the first half and the team didn't have an offensive counter.
Yes, the game was closer the second time around but it was due to a pure lack of talent from New Orleans. This Saints roster is inferior and shouldn't have been able to play with the Falcons. It is Raheem's job to have this team ready to play and see spots like this ahead of time. The entire fanbase understood this could be a trap game and one the Falcons couldn't afford to overlook.
Having so little juice against a hated division rival earns you more than a little heat as a head coach. Raheem Morris has done a nice job overall, but this was the second time this team has had no energy in a meaningful game.