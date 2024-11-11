3 Winners (and 4 losers) in Atlanta Falcons disheartening loss in New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Winner: Bijan Robinson
Another great week for the Atlanta back who was the lone source of offense for much of the day. Creating space and finding ways to turn what should be negative plays into gains cannot be overlooked. This was as great of a performance as we have seen from an Atlanta running back. A great night for Robinson and one the team isn't likely to overlook despite the mess that was the Atlanta offense.
Loser: Atlanta's pass rush
Another week where the Falcons couldn't get to the quarterback. Yes, the defense as a whole made clutch stops and had great second-half adjustments. However, there is no defending this team's complete inability to get to the quarterback. The Falcons must find a way to make adjustments. Especially with mobile quarterbacks ahead on the schedule who will hurt this struggling pass rush.
If there was one remaining defensive frustration or thing that could have swung the game, it was the ability to get to Derek Carr. Still, it is hard to be too frustrated with a limited group who showed better effort and more than did their part in a loss that is squarely on Kirk Cousins, Younghoe Koo, and the Atlanta offense.