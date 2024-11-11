3 Winners (and 4 losers) in Atlanta Falcons disheartening loss in New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Winner: Michael Penix Jr.
This is a game Minnesota Vikings fans will point to as a continual theme with Kirk Cousins. The veteran will look like an MVP and put on his cape one week only to look lost on the field the next. The Falcons are going to be starting Kirk Cousins for at least the next two years. It is in year three of the deal the team can begin to debate whether or not Penix might be a better answer. For every game Cousins has like this the team grows a bit more interested in what the rookie will develop into.
Yes, Cousins is a great franchise quarterback and has played well for most of the year. Yet the team understands this is a short-term answer while they attempt to develop Penix. Cousins lighting the world on fire while the team was winning isn't great for Penix or the Atlanta front office.
It is easy to make the argument Jared Verse should be wearing Atlanta colors and rushing the quarterback. Games like this one allow the Falcons to point to their obvious ceiling with Cousins and a plan to keep their window to contend open long term. While it doesn't open the door to start Penix it serves as a reminder to Atlanta's insurance at the position.