3 Winners (and 4 losers) in Atlanta Falcons frustrating season finale

Winner: Atlanta Falcons fans

The misery of the 2024 season is at an end and fans can yet again enjoy their Sundays until this fall. At least the fans were given the hope of having a franchise quarterback and what could be one of the best offenses in the league. If there was one way to help save what was a lost season it is hope for a fanbase that has become the doormat of the conference.

Never able to grab a moment begging to be won and put themselves back into relevance. Give the Falcons credit for at least starting hot and allowing fans hope that perhaps this was the season their long playoff drought would end.

Understanding what followed after now makes sense in the grand scheme of Atlanta Falcons' misery. Fans continue to endure an unserious organization that finds ways to give fans hope only to snatch it in the most creative ways. It is almost impressive how many different ways the Falcons have found ways to lose leads and chances to put themselves back into the league's conversation. At least Falcons fans can now recover and prepare for a 2025 season again expected to turn the page.

Loser: Terry Fontenot

Why are the Falcons so comfortable keeping a GM that doesn't do anything well? Fontenot hasn't impressed in drafting, free agency, cap management, or being able to swing a trade to impact Atlanta's season. Fontenot has had a handful of great moves but anyone that has been put in the position for four seasons is going to have at least a handful of wins.

Fontenot built this roster and for that reason alone he must bear a level of blame for their implosion. Add in the quarterback debacle and you can make the case the GM should already be looking for a new landing spot in the 2025 season.

Loser: Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts seems to simply be on the field to work on his routes and improve his health. There is rarely such an elite weapon that seems so uninvolved in a team's gameplan. Pitts is a great idea but continues to fail to actually produce. For a third season the Falcons must find a way to explain why next year is the time Pitts is going to be fully unlocked.

A better idea would be to part ways with Pitts and find someone willing to fight for the team. Kyle's relaxed approach has grown tired and continues to contribute to a losing culture that seems frustratingly uninterested in changing.