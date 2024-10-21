3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons blowout loss to Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
Loser: Atlanta Falcons fans
Is it possible yet again Atlanta Falcons fans have been duped into believing in this team? A seemingly cursed franchise has left every reason for their fans to doubt and not buy into any hot start of seemingly good things happening. It seems to be against league laws for Atlanta to play at a high level and enjoy anything close to prosperity.
This leaves the fanbase more than ready to accept any loss as a sign the season is all but over. With how consistently they have been right it is hard to blame them. However, this season did feel different under Raheem Morris and Kirk Cousins. There was reason to believe in this team after a 4-2 start and three straight wins within the division.
Sunday's game was a reminder of just how quickly things can turn in this league and how often it happens to Atlanta. Is this team for real or simply an early-season mirage? That is the question fans will be asking this week after falling in this fashion. Having to endure such an ugly blowout loss at home to a middling Seattle team more than deserves this question. Tough week for fans who finally trusted in this team.