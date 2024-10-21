3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons blowout loss to Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
Loser: Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins sitting on the sideline being attended to with a bloody nose after fumbling the ball away for a touchdown was a fitting visual of this game. Cousins didn't make any terrible mistakes early but failed to get his team going and was put under far more consistent pressure than expected. Key offensive line mistakes hurt the offense and all the pressure was on Cousins late in the game.
The veteran responded by throwing two interceptions and the aforementioned fumble that was returned for a touchdown. It is hard to blame Kirk for this loss but he didn't help Atlanta get out of their own way. Even if the mistakes did happen with the team already trailing big they were still frustrating.
On a day the Falcons needed their franchise quarterback to change the momentum he fueled Seattle. Plenty of suggestions will be made this week from fans that it is time to look at Penix or consider making a change. Zero chance of that happening for the Falcons. With that said, there is no questioning that the veteran quarterback must be far better. This was the worst we have seen of the veteran since Week 1 against the Steelers.