3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons blowout loss to Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
Loser: Atlanta's pass rush
It isn't quite fair to call what the Falcons attempt a pass rush exactly as their increasingly desperate attempts continue to fail. Lorenzo Carter has been one of the biggest problems for the unit unable to defend the run or get to the passer. Carter was placed on IR this past week and the hope was new faces would help bring this unit to life.
Instead, it was the same bumbling unit it has been all season with the Falcons always coming up a step short. Even if the team managed to get to the quarterback Geno seemed to either escape the pocket and make a play or let the ball go out of bounds. It is hard to believe just how awful the Falcons are at creating pressure and getting the quarterback to the ground.
For a defensive line with a starting unit of Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, and Matthew Judon it is shocking to witness. Whether through free agency or trades the Falcons have to make improvements. We have seen more than enough to know this isn't a group capable of impacting the quarterback with any level of consistency.