3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons blowout loss to Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
Winner: Bijan Robinson
If there is any part of this game Atlanta Falcons fans want to go back and re-watch it is the effort of Bijan Robinson. This was arguably the best game of the young running back's career. With over 100 rushing yards Robinson made a consistent impact even as the offensive line struggled. So many missed tackles in this game from the Seahawks and that was because of Bijan Robinson.
This is the player Atlanta Falcons fans were expecting to show up consistently last season. The player the back has been for the past two weeks can carry an offense and is a scoring threat anytime he touches the football. The effort in pass protection continues to impress and the Falcons' back was the unquestionable star of the team's rushing attack.
Tyler Allgeier was kept on the sideline for much of the game. This was by no fault of his own but speaks to the job Robinson was doing and the workload Atlanta gave to the back. Even with the game falling out of hand the effort and focus continued to show up from the Atlanta back. The lone bright spot in what was a complete mess of a game for the Atlanta offense.