3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons blowout loss to Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
Winner: Michael Penix Jr.
This week is going to forget about Kirk Cousins setting the franchise record for passing yards and his three game-winning drives this season. In a reactionary sports media, all of the focus is going to be on what the veteran failed to do in this game.
This in some ways is more than fair as we just covered this was an awful day for Kirk Cousins. Three turnovers and missed throws defined the quarterback's day. Cousins was awful but this isn't going to be a real conversation about whether or not the Falcons make a change.
Penix came in and completed a screen that went for 14-yards and gave Atlanta fans no reason to argue against putting the rookie into the lineup. Common sense and the money tells you the Falcons are going to stick with Cousins no matter how the season goes.
Still, in a reactionary league, this is exactly the type of day that Penix and Cousins both needed for the rookie quarterback to enter back into the debate. Penix isn't the answer but that won't stop some from calling for the rookie with Kirk's turnover issues and Atlanta's awful day.