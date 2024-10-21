3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons blowout loss to Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
Winner: Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts quietly had a great game and answered all of last week's concerns. Not giving up on routes and fighting for every yard it was a great moment for the tight-end. One that was obviously lost in Atlanta's offensive struggles and inability to get off the field on defense. Still, a week after having his effort questioned this was a strong game when few things were working for the Atlanta offense.
Pitts needs to come alive more consistently for this offense to be complete and that has happened each of the past two weeks. Slowly Cousins and Pitts are building trust and looking better each week even in this offensive mess.
Loser: Tyler Allgeier
This is in no way to say Allgeier did anything wrong or didn't deserve more touches. However, the truth is that with Robinson having more value as a high draft pick the Falcons are going to favor the back. That was the case on Sunday with Bijan rolling and Allgeier getting so few chances to make an impact.
A week after finishing the game against the Panthers, Allgeier couldn't get on the field. There has to be a level of frustration for a player who has had such a consistent impact.