3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons humiliating loss to Los Angeles Chargers
By Nick Halden
Loser: Kirk Cousins
This was by far the worst game the Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback has played. It is bad enough to throw out the contract concerns and consider starting Michael Penix Jr. All Cousins had to do is not be the reason the Falcons lose and he is locked in as their starter for at least this season and next year.
The amount of guaranteed money in the contract was believed to keep Cousins as this team's starter. When you throw six interceptions and not a single touchdown, however, things quickly change. Now is the time to put Cousins under pressure if the quarterback cannot turn his season around at Minnesota make a change.
Starting Michael Penix Jr. isn't going to happen just yet but if Cousins can't turn his season around against the Vikings a change must be made. You still have divisional control and very winnable games down the stretch of the season. Penix changes this team's ceiling as an unknown that could elevate the offense. You don't consider making the change if you beat Minnesota which seems unlikely. Cousins should be under extreme pressure to turn his season around after throwing four awful interceptions and costing Atlanta a win.