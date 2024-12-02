3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons humiliating loss to Los Angeles Chargers
By Nick Halden
Loser: Kyle Pitts
Jonnu Smith is having a far better season than the former 5th overall pick and supposed weapon for the Falcons. You know that something is broken for Pitts when you have Ray-Ray McCloud and Tyler Allgeier playing far more meaningful roles. Pitts simply isn't living up to expectations and consistently disappears in this offense.
Yet again the broadcast questioned Kyle's effort and whether or not he gave up on a route. There is no defending Kirk Cousins or hiding the fact he was the reason that Atlanta lost this game. However, Pitts wasn't a part of the offense yet again and didn't help by playing small.
A big part of the problem for the tight-end is a consistent inability to play through contact. If a defender so much as nudge Pitts the pass catcher slows down and looks for a flag. He plays small despite his stature and ability as a pass catcher. This doesn't mean he hasn't made great plays in seasons or games past, but rather pointing out reality. Pitts consistently plays small and doesn't take advantage of his size.
Atlanta has already extended Pitts into next season leaving Atlanta fans another offseason to convince themselves this is the year.