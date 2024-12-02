3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons humiliating loss to Los Angeles Chargers
By Nick Halden
Winner: Jimmy Lake and Atlanta's defense
This is the second time this season the Atlanta defense hasn't given up a single touchdown and lost the game. It is hard to believe it has happened twice with Atlanta's offense expected to take off as one of the league's best. The final score was 17-13 but eight of those points were on a Kirk Cousins' interception that was returned for a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Lake has caught a lot of deserved heat for his inability to create a pass rush or make obvious adjustments. Atlanta did everything they needed defensively to win this game. For once, the defense can point to Kirk Cousins and the offense and have very valid reasons for frustration.
Lake understood exactly what Harbaugh was going to do in this game and had a great answer. With consistent third-down stops and pressure on Herbert, this was arguably the defensive game of the season. Making it all the more frustrating that Cousins and the offense couldn't get out of their own way.
If this is the version of Atlanta's defense, we get moving forward this season the Falcons will be a playoff team no matter who the quarterback is.