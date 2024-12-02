3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons humiliating loss to Los Angeles Chargers
By Nick Halden
Winner: Zac Robinson
Yes, the offense only scored thirteen points and the sweeps in short-yardage situations gave Arthur Smith flashbacks. However, the Atlanta offensive coordinator had the perfect game plan for this game. Understanding they needed to put together long drives Robinson leaned on the run.
If Koo doesn't continue to miss kicks and Kirk Cousins doesn't turn into Nathan Peterman the OC is getting praised. This is one of the rare games in which an ugly offensive performance should still earn the coordinator a level of credit.
Loser: Younghoe Koo
If Koo didn't have the yips and continually missing easy kicks this game is completely different. The early miss forced a higher level of desperation for Cousins who was looking for any excuse to create a turnover. If Koo does his job the Falcons continue to run the ball and kick a field goal for the win.
Whether it is the injury or simply the fact Koo is in his head is up for debate. What is unquestionable is that the one part of Atlanta's game you could rely on is now gone. Koo is unreliable and seems to be second-guessing every kick. Even with his performance after the miss, it is time to continue questioning whether he is the answer.