3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons season-ending loss to Washington

Loser: Raheem Morris

The head coach was given a gift after the Falcons fumbled away a three game division lead. Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys in an upset over Tampa Bay to give the Falcons a chance. All you needed to do to win the division was find a way to beat the Commanders and Panthers. The Commanders aren't an easy out, however, you were given a 17-7 lead and twice had chances to change the game.

Morris not using his timeouts at the end of either half is as awful of coaching as you'll see. If Morris had called timeouts at the end of the second half you have a chance to move Riley Patterson much closer. In a very similar spot, the Falcons were driving before halftime and failed to use timeouts to allow Michael Penix Jr. a chance to get more than three points.

This was a masterclass in how not to approach an elimination game. The lack of urgency or answers from the head coach raises a lot of questions about his job security. Arthur Blank opting to make a change based on how this season has played out shouldn't be out of the question. Atlanta was given every chance and in typical Falcon fashion fumbled it away.