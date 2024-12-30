3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons season-ending loss to Washington

Winner: Michael Penix Jr.

This game started out as awful as you could have scripted for the rookie quarterback. On the game's first drive Penix threw a bad pick and gave Washington an early touchdown. The quarterback didn't let the moment overwhelm him and moved on to the next play. It was a typical rookie start but still a huge upgrade over what the Falcons had been starting at the quarterback position.

Penix's ability to move and navigate the pocket completely changes life for this Atlanta offense. With the game on the line the quarterback found a way to complete two fourth-and-long situations in impressive fashion. Consistently under pressure Penix stood in the pocket and continued to fire away. Zero fear or signs of the moment being too big this is exactly the type of start you were hoping for from the rookie.

Forcing overtime and consistently making plays gave the Falcons as much of a chance as they could have reasonably wished for. This loss doesn't fall on the rookie quarterback but on poor coaching and an inability to get a late stop. Atlanta appears to have their quarterback of the future despite the frustrating results.