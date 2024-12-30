3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons season-ending loss to Washington

Winner: Kyle Pitts

Let's be clear, one great play doesn't wipe away the weeks of frustrations. Kyle Pitts has consistently found ways to underwhelm. Last week's turnover was the final straw for many fans hoping the rookie quarterback would breathe life back into Kyle's career. Those hopes could be alive again after the game-saving play of Kyle Pitts.

On fourth-and-goal, the quarterback threw a strike to Pitts who made the play that would eventually force overtime. It was a great moment for the much maligned Kyle Pitts. While the heat has been more than earned it was nice to see the tight-end make a clutch play.

With that said, it doesn't wipe away the frustration or the questions about whether or not it is time to make a change. Pitts hasn't shown the ability to finish plays and seems lost in the offense. With Atlanta searching for ways to free up cap space it isn't off the table you still opt to move off the tight end at some point this offseason. This is where Atlanta's attention is now focused understanding their chase for the playoffs is now all but over. Kyle Pitts made a great play and deserves credit even if it is still time to move on.