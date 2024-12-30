3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons season-ending loss to Washington

Loser: Riley Patterson

Perhaps if Raheem Morris weren't allergic to calling timeouts at the end of halves we would be having a different conversation here. Your head coach put you in a bad position and Patterson failed to deliver. Despite being set up so poorly the kicker still had the chance to boot a game-winning field goal as time expired. Getting so close to his range and watching the kick fall short right on line was typical.

Patterson had a chance to have a career-changing moment and put the Falcons in the playoffs. Instead, the team would never touch the ball again and Patterson's limitations were exposed.

Loser: Dee Alford

If the Washington offense was in doubt in the second half they simply needed to find Dee Alford. Look for the corner and you would find a positive play. It really didn't matter what the situation was it seemed if Alford was nearby it great things were happening for the Washington offense.

Whether it was tackling a receiver forward for a key conversion or allowing the game-winning touchdown, it was a night to forget for Alford. A lot of poor tackling and bad coverage on display, but none more glaring or frustrating to watch than Alford.