3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons season-ending loss to Washington

Winner: A.J. Terrell

Based on what happened to the Atlanta defense late in the game A.J. Terrell isn't going to get deserved credit. Looking the part of an elite corner in this league Terrell took away Washington's best receiver for the majority of the game. Finding ways to prevent throws or get in the way of the ball it was fun to watch while the defense crumbled around him.

Hard to celebrate the job that Terrell did when you consider how old and slow this defense looked for much of the second half. Dan Quinn made the second-half adjustments of grinding the clock and using Jayden's legs to convert key downs and wear on the defense. It was a strategy that would quickly wear down almost every Atlanta defender.

Terrell remained the one part of the defense that consistently won and was in the right position. There are a lot of questions about what the Falcons should do moving forward and how to shake up this defense. A.J. Terrell isn't one of those questions with the corner proving to be worth every penny of this past offseason's extension.