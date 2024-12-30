3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons season-ending loss to Washington

Loser: Terry Fontenot

What is the defense for keeping Terry Fontenot at the end of this season? You can make a strong case for Raheem Morris based on the time you gave Dan Quinn and Arthur Smith. Even with a roster expected to make the playoffs you can afford Raheem Morris one bad season if you're Arthur Blank. This isn't to say this is what the Falcons will do or should do, but rather it is easy to explain considering the recent history at the position.

For Fontenot, however, you paid Kirk Cousins $90-million for 14-games while putting together one of the worst draft classes in recent history. It appears not only did you waste cap space on an aging quarterback but gave Michael Penix Jr. only one game to get ready for what was a playoff game.

Atlanta has put themselves in a bad cap position and still cannot find contributors through the draft. A bad combo for a GM who was already on thin ice after three years with Arthur Smith. It is time to make a change and the only thing that could have saved the GM is making the playoffs. No matter what you decide to do with Raheem Morris, there is no question that Fontenot must go.