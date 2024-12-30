3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons season-ending loss to Washington

Loser: Kirk Cousins

Michael Penix Jr. started one game and the Falcons felt better about the rookie with their season on the line than Kirk Cousins. It was the right and only move left for the franchise based on what we've seen from the veteran down the stretch of the season. There is no defense of why the Falcons didn't make the move sooner. Cousins was unable to get power on his throws and turning the ball over consistently.

Still, it had to be a reality check for Cousins what this season has come to. Even when Penix threw the game opening interception and look the part of a rookie there was never a question of making a change. Even as Penix was missing throws and making mistakes fans understood that the rookie was still their best chance of finding a way into the playoffs.

All of this is true and yet the Falcons do owe Kirk Cousins for ever having this chance. Whether it was sweeping the Bucs or the game-winning drive over the Eagles, Kirk was great early on for Atlanta. It was time to move on while still appreciating the early season heroics from a quarterback who never should have been put in this position.