4 Adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must make on the road vs. Panthers
By Nick Halden
1. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier carrying the offense
The Atlanta Falcons in each of their three wins have asked Kirk Cousins to put on a cape and pull them from the fire. Outside of the game against Philly, there is yet to be a great Bijan Robinson game. Quarterback Jayden Daniels currently has more rushing yards than Atlanta's starting back. If you're a contending team in the NFC that isn't sustainable. Robinson is yet to figure out Zac Robinson's run scheme and it shows in Allgeier putting up better averages.
Atlanta is playing arguably the worst team in the league and must have this game. Allow Kirk Cousins to sit back and play a far lesser role. A week after setting the franchise record for passing yards this is a game you should be able to establish the run and control from the first snap.
Your offensive line had extra time to get healthy and your OC has extra time to prepare for what looks to be the worst roster in the league. If the Falcons cannot establish the run against the Panthers something is truly wrong. This is a game Cousins should be able to sit back and let Robinson and Allgeier work.