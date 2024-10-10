4 Adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must make on the road vs. Panthers
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's pass rush coming to life
This is Week 6 and you have one edge rusher who has gotten to the quarterback. Read that again and realize just how dooming that should be for a team leading their division. Winning with almost no pass rush outside of Matthew Judon has been incredibly impressive. A lot of the credit for this goes to Younghoe Koo and Kirk Cousins and rightly so.
However, it has been Jessie Bates and Justin Simmons creating turnovers and wiping away mistakes that has helped cover up Atlanta's inability to rush the passer. If that was ever going to change it would be against a Carolina team whose options at quarterback are Andy Dalton or Bryce Young.
Carolina doesn't have a single great weapon to help take pressure off either quarterback and the team just lost their starting center. If the Falcons cannot get home in this game it is desperation time and Atlanta must make a move. This should be a game the Falcons control with the run game and sack Dalton 3-4 times when the quarterback is holding the ball out of desperation attempting to bring his team back. If Atlanta's pressure doesn't improve this week it is their biggest concern moving forward.