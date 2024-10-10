4 Adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must make on the road vs. Panthers
By Nick Halden
3. Raheem Morris win a coaching matchup
To be fair to Morris you have already gone up against Andy Reid, Mike Tomlin, and Todd Bowles all coaches with playoff wins. The experience factor isn't in Raheem's favor but you would like to see the Falcons come out of the gates in the first half a bit better. Against the Eagles and Saints the Falcons appeared to be outcoached but were delivered by Cousins and Koo.
Without the duo the Falcons would be 0-5 and it would be time to question whether or not the Falcons made the right hire. This is in no way suggesting they didn't make the right decision. Morris is an easy coach to love and appears to have the respect of his players. However, at some point, you must produce even as a rookie head coach.
Against a fellow rookie with a far inferior roster this is a game that Morris needs to establish himself. Get the Falcons the lead early and make it clear who has the better gameplan. Morris was the right fit for Atlanta but there are still many improvements that need to be made as the head coach continues to adjust.