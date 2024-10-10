4 Adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must make on the road vs. Panthers
By Nick Halden
4. Atlanta's run defense must vastly improve
Carolina's only path to winning this game is running the ball and surprising the Falcons putting pressure on Kirk Cousins. It is still a very long shot, but it is on the table when you look at how Carolina has run the ball at times and see Atlanta's run defense. The one part of the team that has taken a huge step back in the early going of 2024 is the run defense.
Atlanta is consistently gashed unable to stop the run at the first or second levels. A part of this is the run attacks they have faced and a part is simply very poor play by the linebackers. When is the last time you've seen a linebacker in the right gap ready to stop the back before the play was rolling.
It is rare to see a run play that does not net the opposing offense at least 4-5 yards. Atlanta must do a better job at rushing the passer and containing the run early in the game. If they were able to make both of these adjustments moving forward this is an NFC contender. If not, they are simply left wondering how far Kirk Cousins and the offense can take them.