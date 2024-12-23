4 areas Michael Penix Jr. excelled in during first start with Falcons

2. Michael Penix Jr. showed his underrated athleticism

It felt like the Atlanta Falcons called more bootlegs on their first drive than they had all year. It completely changed how the offense looked.

When you are going against a defensive line with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, moving the pocket is critical. Zac Robinson allowed Penix to move around the field to keep him away from potential pressure.

The rookie quarterback even scrambled a few times to make plays Cousins couldn't. He isn't going to blow anyone away with his burst but it opens a whole new element that has been missing.