4 areas Michael Penix Jr. excelled in during first start with Falcons

3. Michael Penix Jr. gave his teammates new energy and motivation

The offense looked dead over the past month. Guys weren't playing with much energy or passion. But that all changed with the insertion of Michael Penix Jr. into the starting lineup.

Drake London in particular looked different. One of his trademarks is his hate for defensive backs but we hadn't seen that much this year. On Sunday, he showed a willingness to fight the entire Giants defense and even knocked a lineman to the ground. His passion was back.

You could also feel it throughout the team; they seemed more excited to play football. It is exactly what this team needed.