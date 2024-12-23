4 areas Michael Penix Jr. excelled in during first start with Falcons

4. Michael Penix Jr. kept the ball out of harm's way

Fans who didn't watch the game and look at the stat sheet will assume Michael Penix Jr. made one mistake, at least. However, that is not true, Kyle Pitts' inability to catch an easy pass resulted in an unfortunate interception.

This is something the offense needed more than anything. They had to eliminate those easy turnovers which they did. Penix didn't fumble and didn't throw a pass that could've been intercepted without a receiver's mistake.

Hopefully, this will continue against a good Washington Commanders defense in Week 17.