4 Atlanta Falcons are the NFL's biggest Pro Bowl snubs this season

The Pro Bowl is very much a popularity contest; bad teams don't get many players, if any, and the good teams get half their roster, even if undeserving. The Atlanta Falcons find themselves in the middle of that; they aren't a great team and they aren't a bad team, so they got a couple.

Right guard Chris Lindstrom and special teamer KhaDarel Hodge are headed to Orlando to represent the Dirty Birds.

Those two deserve the honors with huge 2024 seasons but four of their teammates should also be joining them.

Four Atlanta Falcons clearly snubbed from the Pro Bowl

Bijan Robinson, RB

1,286 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 59 receptions, 428 receiving yards, and 1 receiving touchdown, yet not a Pro Bowler. That is insane.

Bijan will finish the season nearing 2,000 yards and with 13 touchdowns, at least. He has carried his offense as one of the most valuable players in the NFL. He produces every single week.

I don't think you need me to tell you that he deserves to make the Pro Bowl over Jahmyr Gibbs and Josh Jacobs. He is the better, more valuable player.

Kaden Elliss, LB

Kaden Elliss has been the most valuable linebacker for his team in the NFL. Look at the Atlanta Falcons scheme; it all centers around what Elliss does.

Elliss has 140 tackles, five sacks, 16 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, and an interception, fumble recovery, and forced fumble. He has had at least ten tackles in eight games, a quarterback hit in ten games, and a tackle for loss in seven games.

What he does for Raheem Morris' team in immeasurable and deserves Pro Bowl honors.

A.J. Terrell, CB

A.J. Terrell has been the NFL's best cornerback over the second half of the season. He has locked up some of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and even some players who were just named to the Pro Bowl.

While lined up against Justin Jefferson in Week 14, Terrell allowed one catch for seven yards. On Sunday against the Commanders, he allowed one catch for seven yards against Terry McLaurin. Both players were named to the Pro Bowl while Terrell wasn't.

He has proven he can shut the best down and that should've landed him in the Pro Bowl.

Jessie Bates III, S

This one won't need much explaining, Jessie Bates is the best safety in the NFL. He completely changes how offenses attack the Falcons.

The second-year Falcon has 97 tackles, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, four interceptions, 55 return yards, a touchdown, ten passes defended, and a sack. How is that not worthy of a Pro Bowl?

All due respect to Budda Baker and Brian Branch, but Bates deserved to make it over them.

Hopefully, a couple of these players will end up being named as alternates.