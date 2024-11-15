4 Atlanta Falcons facing the most pressure in pivotal road matchup vs. Denver
By Nick Halden
1. Younghoe Koo
It isn't dramatic to suggest the Atlanta Falcons kicker is likely playing for his job on Sunday. Despite having support from both the team's owner and head coach Raheem Morris, Koo is in trouble. Yes, the Falcons would have to take a dead cap hit if they part ways with Koo but you cannot go into the bye week with a kicker you cannot rely on. Koo's greatness and legend in Atlanta is established and cannot be questioned. He has a firm place in the conversation among the top three Atlanta kickers of all time. However, this isn't baseball forever focused on the game's history each week means something and right now Koo is in trouble.
If the kicker doesn't shake off his slump in Denver it is time to make a move. You cannot come out of the bye week facing a tough Chargers team without a kicking game you can rely on. This can't be shaken off simply as a one-game slump either. The Atlanta kicker has only hit two of his last seven attempted kicks.
Two kicks out of your last seven would have the majority of kickers in the league fired. If Koo can't prove reliable this week the move must be made.