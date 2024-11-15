4 Atlanta Falcons facing the most pressure in pivotal road matchup vs. Denver
By Nick Halden
2. Raheem Morris
Raheem Morris helped his team survive an early brutal schedule and get off to an amazing division start. Now we've seen the head coach look unprepared and his team look sloppy after very short winning streaks. The first time against Seattle for a young team could be excused as simply lost focus on the heels of a brutal start to the year.
However, the second time this happened against a division rival on the road in New Orleans cannot be overlooked. You're now sitting at 6-4 with one win giving an entirely different outlook and attitude on the head coach and his team going into the bye.
This is a game you really need because of your inability to have your team ready and prepared a week ago. You understood you were going to get New Orleans' best shot and still the Falcons had no counter until it was too late. Winning in Denver against Sean Payton's tough Broncos team is going to be far from easy. Still, it is a game where the head coach and this roster needs to take a little momentum into their bye week and reassure the fanbase this team won't shrink.