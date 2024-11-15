4 Atlanta Falcons facing the most pressure in pivotal road matchup vs. Denver
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins played well for most of last Sunday's game but followed a very familiar script to what we saw against Seattle. The quarterback made plays early but the majority were offset by dumb mistakes or the Falcons simply missing chances. Cousins pressed in both games and ended them with turnovers and very ugly drives.
Watching Cousins in the game's final moments there was a part of you that wanted to believe the clutch quarterback from games against Philly and Tampa would show up. Instead, the Falcons got the worst version of the veteran quarterback. Forcing a throw on a great drive resulted in a turnover and should have ended Alanta's day.
Still, the defense refused to give in and gave Cousins and the Falcons one last chance. A blindside hit jarred the ball loose and kept the clock running. Atlanta was forced into desperation mode and had a decent third down gain only for Cousins to be unable to get a play off in time to give Atlanta a chance on 4th down. It was an awful sequence that showed us the worst version of the quarterback and the Atlanta offense. The veteran needs a bounce-back week ahead of a much-needed bye.