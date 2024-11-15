4 Atlanta Falcons facing the most pressure in pivotal road matchup vs. Denver
By Nick Halden
4. Matthew Judon
It seems Lorenzo Carter is nearing a return and that means we are likely going to be given a lot more frustrating snaps from the veteran. It is hard to imagine what the Falcons see from Carter when the edge rusher is unable to get to the quarterback or stop the run. Having Carter on the field means someone's snaps are going to go in the wrong direction and that is likely veteran Matthew Judon.
Judon has seen his snaps continually go down throughout the season based on lack of effort and production. A trade that looked to be heavily in Atlanta's favor when it was made is now unquestionably a huge win for New England. What an absolute mess of a deal for the Falcons who still cannot find anyone to rush the passer.
Carter seems to be in the good graces of Atlanta and will be getting more snaps when healthy. Judon needs a strong game and to get to the quarterback at least once. If not, it wouldn't be shocking to see the team continue to phase the veteran out and give pass rushing chances to younger players.