4 Atlanta Falcons feeling the most heat if team fails to clinch playoff berth

1. Terry Fontenot

Even if the Falcons stumble into the playoffs there should be a heavy level of scrutiny on Fontenot. The Atlanta GM pushed the Falcons into an awful quarterback situation for the third straight season. As a reminder, Fontenot and Arthur Smith took over and made life impossible for veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. Julio Jones was gone and Calvin Ridley would soon follow leaving the veteran with no help at receiver, no run game, and awful protection.

The punishment they allowed Ryan to take in his final season in Atlanta is a fireable offense in itself. Fontenot would follow this up by chasing Deshaun Watson and settling for Marcus Mariota. After a season of Mariota, the GM would turn to Desmond Ridder despite having a full season to find out he wasn't the answer a year before. Tired of not having an answer at the position the Falcons paid top dollar for Kirk Cousins while drafting Michael Penix Jr.

A desperation move that has aged poorly and has Atlanta stuck with a frustrating contract. This is always how it was going to end when you bring in two quarterbacks. Add in the awful drafting and lack of answers for the pass rush, even a playoff berth might not save Terry Fontenot.