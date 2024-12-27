4 Atlanta Falcons feeling the most heat if team fails to clinch playoff berth

2. Raheem Morris

If the Atlanta Falcons make the playoffs and are anywhere close to capable Raheem Morris is safe. Arthur Blank has been consistently patient with his hires at the head coach position. Look back at how long it took to part ways with Arthur Smith even with the head coach making obvious blunders and refusing to hand play calling off to a coordinator when it wasn't working. Dan Quinn survived the biggest collapse in Super Bowl history and had the Falcons back in the playoffs the next season.

It took two seasons of misery for the Atlanta Falcons owner to finally make a change. The only difference here is the midseason collapse the Falcons suffered. Fumbling away such a huge division lead is going to have a closer eye on Morris in year one. However, if you can beat Quinn and the Commanders on a national stage you make it impossible to make a change.

The only reason the Falcons are going to consider making a change is if you choke away two division leads down the stretch of the season. Raheem Morris only needs a win to lock up his status for the 2025 season.