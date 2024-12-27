4 Atlanta Falcons feeling the most heat if team fails to clinch playoff berth

4. Kyle Pitts

Much like Fontenot, the Falcons should go ahead and part ways with Pitts no matter how the season ends. It is hard to say what else the Falcons need to see to realize that the tight-end simply lacks the ferocity to play the position at a high level. Every quarterback change has been a reason to hope the Falcons find a way to unlock a player they drafted 4th overall four seasons ago.

Already they picked up Pitts' fifth-year option and are expected to pay $10-million for the failing pass catcher next season. His first start with a rookie quarterback and instead of helping the young starter you scoop a pass and toss it to the Giants for an interception.

Pitts doesn't play hard whether it is fighting for the football or finishing routes. There isn't a lack of talent or the receiver didn't forget how to play. Turn on the tape and watch Pitts and the lack of consistent finishes and interest in the game. Watching Drake London and Pitts on the field at the same time it stands out even more. Only a defining playoff moment should save Pitts from being moved on from this offseason.